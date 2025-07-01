/From Satnam Singh Bhamara to Pankaj Singh: 5 tallest athletes in Indian history

India has produced several tall athletes who have proudly represented the country at the international level. Here’s a look at the top five tallest athletes in Indian history.
Satnam Singh Bhamara is the tallest Indian athlete to ever represent the country. He is currently a professional wrestler but was earlier a basketball player. In 2015 he made history by becoming the first Indian born player to be selected in the NBA Draft, picked up by the Dallas Mavericks.
Aryan Sharma is also one of the tallest Indian athletes and plays basketball like Satnam Bhamara. He plays at the center position for India's senior national basketball team. Aryan has played in major competitions such as the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 and FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers.
Poonam Chaturvedi is the tallest woman basketball player in India. Before Aryan Sharma debut on the basketball court, she held the record for being the tallest Indian basketball player. Poonam has played in many Senior National Championships for Chhattisgarh and Indian Railways.
Abey Kuruvilla is considered as the tallest cricketer to play for India. He played 10 Test matches and 25 ODIs in 1997 taking 25 wickets each in both the formats. Throughout his cricket career, he played 82 First-Class and 63 List A matches taking 290 and 70 wickets respectively. After retirement he worked in cricket administration and served as the head of India’s junior selection committee in 2011-12.
Pankaj Singh is a tall medium fast bowler from Rajasthan. He became famous for his height and bowling speed. Although he only played two Tests and one ODI for India but still he had a great domestic career. In IPL he played for Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru and took 11 wickets in 17 matches.