/From Satnam Singh Bhamara to Pankaj Singh: 5 tallest athletes in Indian history

Abey Kuruvilla is considered as the tallest cricketer to play for India. He played 10 Test matches and 25 ODIs in 1997 taking 25 wickets each in both the formats. Throughout his cricket career, he played 82 First-Class and 63 List A matches taking 290 and 70 wickets respectively. After retirement he worked in cricket administration and served as the head of India’s junior selection committee in 2011-12.