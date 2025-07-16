/5 surprising tech links between fighter jets and your gaming console

Fighter jets and gaming consoles may seem worlds apart, but they share powerful tech from VR and processors to design and networks. Discover more in detail.
Most people see fighter jets and gaming consoles as worlds apart. However, both share surprising technology. What is found in military jets often ends up, years later, inside home entertainment systems. This mix of defence and fun shows how tech travels between sky and living room.
Fighter jets, like the F-35, use highly advanced processors for flight control, targeting, and safety. These chips crunch data in real time, just as CPUs and GPUs in PlayStation and Xbox create fast, smooth gaming graphics.
Inside a fighter jet, pilots use heads-up displays (HUDs) to see flight details without distraction. Gamers use game HUDs to track their progress and controls on screen. Both systems are made to be clear, quick to read, and responsive, showing technology’s crossover.
Fighter pilots use virtual reality (VR) simulators to practise flying and missions, with motion seats and eye tracking. Gamers use home VR headsets for an immersive experience. This shared tech makes both training and play more life-like, with roots in military needs.
Jets use carbon fibre for strength and lightness, cutting fuel use and boosting speed. High-end gaming gear, like racing wheels and flight sticks, also use carbon fibre for toughness and comfort.
Modern fighter jets rely on secure, high-speed networks to connect with other aircraft and ground stations, keeping missions safe and coordinated. Similarly, consoles like Xbox and PlayStation use fast online networks for multiplayer games spanning the globe.