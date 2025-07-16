LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 surprising tech links between fighter jets and your gaming console

5 surprising tech links between fighter jets and your gaming console

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 20:11 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 20:11 IST

Fighter jets and gaming consoles may seem worlds apart, but they share powerful tech from VR and processors to design and networks. Discover more in detail.

The Unseen Connection
1 / 6
(Photograph: MBDA | U.S. Air Force)

The Unseen Connection

Most people see fighter jets and gaming consoles as worlds apart. However, both share surprising technology. What is found in military jets often ends up, years later, inside home entertainment systems. This mix of defence and fun shows how tech travels between sky and living room.

Processors in the Cockpit and Console
2 / 6
(Photograph: Reuters)

Processors in the Cockpit and Console

Fighter jets, like the F-35, use highly advanced processors for flight control, targeting, and safety. These chips crunch data in real time, just as CPUs and GPUs in PlayStation and Xbox create fast, smooth gaming graphics.

Easy Control HUDs and Gaming Interfaces
3 / 6
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Easy Control HUDs and Gaming Interfaces

Inside a fighter jet, pilots use heads-up displays (HUDs) to see flight details without distraction. Gamers use game HUDs to track their progress and controls on screen. Both systems are made to be clear, quick to read, and responsive, showing technology’s crossover.

Enter the Simulation Training vs. Gaming
4 / 6
(Photograph: BAA Training)

Enter the Simulation Training vs. Gaming

Fighter pilots use virtual reality (VR) simulators to practise flying and missions, with motion seats and eye tracking. Gamers use home VR headsets for an immersive experience. This shared tech makes both training and play more life-like, with roots in military needs.

Strong and Light Materials Shared by Jets and Consoles
5 / 6
(Photograph: Popular Mechanics)

Strong and Light Materials Shared by Jets and Consoles

Jets use carbon fibre for strength and lightness, cutting fuel use and boosting speed. High-end gaming gear, like racing wheels and flight sticks, also use carbon fibre for toughness and comfort.

Always Connected Networks Take Flight
6 / 6
(Photograph: Reuters)

Always Connected Networks Take Flight

Modern fighter jets rely on secure, high-speed networks to connect with other aircraft and ground stations, keeping missions safe and coordinated. Similarly, consoles like Xbox and PlayStation use fast online networks for multiplayer games spanning the globe.

Trending Photo

5 surprising tech links between fighter jets and your gaming console
6

5 surprising tech links between fighter jets and your gaming console

South Africa vs New Zealand: Top 10 greatest players of all time in T20Is
10

South Africa vs New Zealand: Top 10 greatest players of all time in T20Is

China’s J-36: The fighter jet that launches its own army of drones!
7

China’s J-36: The fighter jet that launches its own army of drones!

China, Russia, Pakistan: Which country leads the combat tank fleet in 2025? India's rank will surprise you
10

China, Russia, Pakistan: Which country leads the combat tank fleet in 2025? India's rank will surprise you

The greatest fighter jets that never flew: Top 8 cancelled fighter jets that had serious potential
8

The greatest fighter jets that never flew: Top 8 cancelled fighter jets that had serious potential