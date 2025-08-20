/5 strongest nuclear deterrents and how they prevent wars

Nuclear deterrent systems are built to prevent wars, with powerful missiles on land, sea and air. from the us to china, top nations use advanced tech to stay ready. Read more below.
Nuclear deterrent systems are designed to stop enemies from starting a war, as any attack would trigger a devastating nuclear response.
The United States maintains its deterrent through land based Minuteman III missiles, Ohio class submarines and B-52 and B-2 bombers etc. This nuclear triad ensures the US can strike back from land, sea or air at any time, As per the the Department of Defence.
Russia relies on RS 24 Yars intercontinental missiles and Borei class submarines, each carrying multiple nuclear warheads. These systems guarantee the ability to launch a large scale attack.
China’s DF 41 missile has a range of more than 12,000 kilometres, while Jin class submarines patrol underwater with nuclear weapons. Together, It give them global reach in its deterrence strategy.
France bases its nuclear strength on Triomphant class submarines armed with M51 ballistic missiles. The French navy relies on stealth patrols, ensuring that no adversary knows where the nuclear deterrent is located.
The United Kingdom operates Vanguard class submarines armed with American made Trident II D5 missiles. This is Britain's only nuclear weapon, and one submarine is always kept at sea under the policy known as Continuous At Sea Deterrent, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.