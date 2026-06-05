/From Phil Foden to Joao Pedro, 5 star footballers missing FIFA World Cup 2026

From Phil Foden to Joao Pedro, here's a look at the five star footballers missing FIFA World Cup 2026. This list also includes Harry Maguire, Paulo Dybala and Dejan Kulusevski
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden was among the notable omissions from England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad, announced by Thomas Tuchel on May 22. The 25-year-old has made 49 appearances for the Three Lions, scoring four goals and was part of England’s 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.
Despite enjoying an outstanding 2025-26 campaign and being named Chelsea's Player of the Season, Joao Pedro was overlooked for Brazil's 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. His exclusion has generated widespread discussion and controversy among fans across Brazil.
One of England's most experienced international defenders, Harry Maguire missed out on selection for the FIFA World Cup 2026 despite featuring in the country's last two World Cup squads.
Paulo Dybala, a 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina, has been left out of contention for the 2026 tournament. The star forward was notably absent even from the 55-man preliminary squad list.
Despite his status as one of Sweden’s top performers in recent years, Dejan Kulusevski was not selected for the FIFA World Cup 2026 squad.