/5 spinners who could threaten India at 2025 Asia Cup; PAK duo makes the list

With India being the strongest of the eight participating teams in the 2025 Asia Cup, they are sure to endure some challenges on their way to their ninth title, with all of those coming from spinners. Check out the five spinners who can challenge them.
The left-arm unorthodox spinner from Sri Lanka, Dunith Wellalage, could threaten the star-studded Indian batting line-up if and when India takes on Sri Lanka in this tournament. Having done damage to India’s white-ball sides earlier, Wellalage could turn up the heat this time too.
There is no shortage of world-class spinners in Afghanistan’s bowling attack, be it Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed or this teenager, AM Ghazanfar, who vows to become a future superstar. A mystery spinner of the highest quality could trouble the Indians should both teams face off in the 2025 Asia Cup.
A leg-spinner from Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed, knows what it is like facing a top-notch Indian batting attack. Having bowled against India during their Champions Trophy clash (at the same venue) in February 2025, Abrar did clean bowl Shubman Gill, with Virat Kohli also acknowledging him after his 10-over spell.
Although captain Rashid Khan remains the best spinner on the scene in the T20 format, one name that could haunt even the best of batters is Noor Ahmad - an unconventional left-arm spinner. Be it his action, variations, bowling angle or whatnot, he can win any battle on his day. So, should India and Afghanistan meet in this tournament, he remains the biggest threat.
Mohammad Nawaz is Pakistan’s best spinner in this format, and considering his latest tri-series final heroics, he remains one of the threats to Indian batters. The slow left-arm spinner enjoys purchase on these Gulf wickets, and against India, he would like to repeat his previous performance.