/From Dale Steyn to Lungi Ngidi: 5 South African bowlers with most wickets in T20Is

From Dale Steyn to Lungi Ngidi, here's a look at the five South African bowlers with the most wickets in T20Is.
Tabraiz Shamsi, known for his tricky spin bowling, tops the list of bowlers with the most wickets for South Africa in T20Is. He has picked 89 wickets and counting in 70 T20I matches at a bowling average of 20.89. His record tally includes one five-wicket haul.
The South African star pacer is second on this list. In 65 T20I matches, Rabada has picked up 71 wickets at a bowling average of 27.15.
The South African speedster is third on this list. Ngidi has taken 65 T20I wickets in 45 matches at a bowling average of 20.95. His tally also includes one five-wicket haul and two four-wicket hauls.
Dale Steyn, known for his pace and swing bowling, is fourth on this list. The former South African pacer has played 47 T20I matches and picked up 64 wickets at a bowling average of 18.35. His tally includes two four-wicket hauls.
The former South African leggie is fifth on this list. Tahir has picked up 61 wickets in 35 T20I matches at a bowling average of 14.08. His tally includes two five-wicket hauls and two four-wicket hauls.