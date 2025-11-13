/From Dale Steyn to Morne Morkel, 5 South African bowlers with most Test wickets against India

From Dale Steyn to Morne Morkel, here's a look at the top five South African bowlers with most Test wickets against India. This list also includes Allan Donald, Kagiso Rabada and Shaun Pollock
Dale Steyn, known for his pace and swing bowling, tops the list of South African bowlers with most Test wickets against India. In 14 Test matches, he took 65 wickets at a bowling average of 21.53.
Former Proteas great Morne Morkel is second on this list with 58 wickets in 17 Test matches against India. His tally also includes a five-wicket haul.
The veteran South African pacer, Allan Donald, is third on this list. In 11 Test matches against India, Donald picked up 57 wickets at a bowling economy of 2.37. His tally also includes three five-wicket hauls.
The star Proteas pacer, Kagiso Rabada, is fourth on this list with 55 wickets in 14 Test matches against India. His tally also includes two four-wicket hauls and a single five-wicket haul.
Shaun Pollock, known for his pace bowling, is fifth on this list. In 12 Test matches against India, he took 52 wickets at a bowling average of 19.63. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.