/5 small countries with shockingly strong military forces

While large countries often dominate headlines for their military might, several small nations maintain armies that punch well above their weight. From advanced technology to compulsory service and strategic reserves, these countries invest heavily in defence despite limited territory and populations. Their forces are structured for efficiency, rapid mobilisation, and technological edge, making them surprisingly formidable on the global stage. According to the 2025 Global Firepower Index, these small states demonstrate that military strength is measured not just in size, but in strategy, readiness, and capability.

