/5 small countries with shockingly strong military forces

While large countries often dominate headlines for their military might, several small nations maintain armies that punch well above their weight. From advanced technology to compulsory service and strategic reserves, these countries invest heavily in defence despite limited territory and populations. Their forces are structured for efficiency, rapid mobilisation, and technological edge, making them surprisingly formidable on the global stage. According to the 2025 Global Firepower Index, these small states demonstrate that military strength is measured not just in size, but in strategy, readiness, and capability.
Despite its small landmass which is only about 735.7 km², Singapore boasts one of the most formidable militaries in Asia. With a PowerIndex score of 0.5271, it ranks among the top 30 globally. The nation's military prowess is attributed to mandatory conscription, advanced technology, and strategic defense initiatives. Singapore's military strength is further bolstered by its strategic location and robust defense partnerships.
Israel, with a PowerIndex score of 0.2661, ranks 15th globally. The total area of the State of Israel is 22,145 sq.km. The country's military strength is underpinned by compulsory service for both men and women, cutting-edge technology, and a history of innovation in defense strategies. Israel's military capabilities are continually enhanced through significant investments in research and development.
South Korea's military ranks 5th globally with a PowerIndex score of 0.1656. Geographically, South Korea's landmass is approximately 1,00,364 square kilometres. The nation's military strength is a result of mandatory service, significant defense spending, and a focus on technological advancements. South Korea's strategic position and alliances further augment its military capabilities.
Switzerland, known for its neutrality, maintains a strong military with a PowerIndex score of 0.7869, ranking 44th globally. Land area in Switzerland was reported at 39,510 sq. Km in 2022, according to the World Bank. The country's defense strategy emphasizes a well-trained militia system, advanced technology, and a commitment to maintaining a capable defense force. Switzerland's military readiness is a testament to its dedication to sovereignty and security.
Finland's military ranks 48th globally with a PowerIndex score of 0.8437. Finland's total area is 3,37,030 square kilometres. The nation's defense strength is attributed to mandatory conscription, a well-equipped reserve force, and a history of effective defense strategies. Finland's military capabilities are continually enhanced through investments in training and modernisation.