/5 small countries may control the future of artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence is changing the world. While big nations like the US and China lead in AI, some small countries are emerging as important players by using smart policies, strong education, and local innovation. These five small nations are making big waves in artificial intelligence
Estonia, with a small population, has built a digital society where AI runs public services like e-residency and digital ID. Its laws support AI growth, giving it a quick edge.
Switzerland combines top research and engineering in AI. Universities like ETH Zurich produce skilled experts. Swiss startups create AI that is smart and efficient, thriving despite their smaller size.
Singapore invests heavily in AI for smart cities and healthcare. Partnerships with global tech firms support its growing AI ecosystem, making it a key hub in Asia.
Israel, known as the “Start-Up Nation,” uses AI in defence, cybersecurity, and automation. Military research helps quickly develop new AI tech that flows into businesses.
Finland's AI strategy focuses on enhancing business competitiveness, creating world-class public services, and building widespread AI literacy.
National programs: Its "Artificial Intelligence 4.0 Programme" promotes the use of AI in companies, especially among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Finland aims to create an "AI-literate population," offering free online courses like "Elements of AI" to citizens to build foundational knowledge