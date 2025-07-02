Recognizing the potential signs early can help in saving lives and living a healthy life. Here are the 5 warning signals of a heart attack that appear a month before.
Millions of lives are lost across the world due to heart attacks each year. Though heart attacks may seem sudden, research states that on many instances, people develop symptoms in the days or months leading up to their heart attack. Recognizing the potential signs early can help in saving lives and living a healthy life. Here are the 5 warning signals of a heart attack that appear a month before.
Chest pain is a crucial symptom of a heart attack. People often experience mild chest discomfort or pressure days before suffering a heart attack. It may feel like a squeeze of fullness and feeling heavy sensation or a sharp pain. The discomfort may radiate to the arms, jaw, neck, or back.
We often blame our fast-paced lifestyle for fatigue and tiredness. But unexplained fatigue could also be an early warning sign of a heart attack, especially in women. If you experience unusual tiredness even after getting proper rest, it is a warning sign. The tiredness could be due to reduced flow to the heart, making it work harder. If doing daily tasks or climbing stair,s or carrying groceries makes you tired, it is a warning sign.
Unexplained shortness of breath, even during light activity or rest, can be an early sign of a heart attack. People experience difficulty breathing as the heart reduces its ability to pump blood properly. The breathlessness could be due to fluid buildup in the lungs.
Sleep disturbance is one of the crucial symptoms of an impending heart attack-which is often dismissed by people who experience it. Be it difficulty in falling asleep. Staying asleep or waking up feeling unrested- all these signs can lead to a heart attack. Waking up gasping for air, experiencing night sweats, or suffering from persistent insomnia along with fatigue are all warning signs.
Heart racing at an unusual rhythm, irregular, rapid, or forceful heartbeats, and skipped beats in the chest are warning signs. Palpitations happen when the heart works harder to compensate for reduced blood flow or oxygen. If it is accompanied by fainting, shortness of breath, one must consult the doctor.