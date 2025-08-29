/5 shocking near-death encounters of Voyager 2 you didn’t know about!

Voyager 2, launched by NASA on August 20, 1977, was designed to explore the outer planets and ultimately venture into interstellar space. Its journey, spanning nearly five decades, has delivered invaluable data from Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and beyond. Yet the mission has not been without peril. At multiple points, the spacecraft came dangerously close to failure, where a single malfunction could have ended its decades-long odyssey. These incidents highlight the fragility of deep-space missions and the ingenuity required to preserve them.