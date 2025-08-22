LOGIN
'Classified radar, coating and more': 5 secrets the US military won’t tell you about B-2 Bomber

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 22, 2025, 13:56 IST | Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 13:56 IST

The B-2 Spirit is one of the most mysterious aircraft ever built. While much is known about its cost and stealth capabilities, some details remain carefully hidden. Here are five secrets the U.S. military rarely talks about.

The Stealth Coating Is Extremely Fragile
The radar-absorbing material on a B-2 is so sensitive that even rain, dust, or scratches can affect its invisibility. That’s why the aircraft spends most of its time inside climate-controlled hangars.

It Needs 24/7 Grooming
Every time a B-2 lands, technicians spend hours inspecting and patching up its stealth skin. Maintaining just one bomber can cost over $60 million annually, making it one of the most expensive military assets in the world.

Pilots Are Trained for 40-Hour Flights
Some missions last nearly two days without landing. Pilots have to use inflight meals, stretch routines, and even adult diapers to stay operational during these marathon flights.

Its Exact Radar Signature Is Classified
The US has never revealed just how invisible the B-2 really is. While it’s said to have the radar profile of a “small bird,” the true numbers remain a tightly guarded secret.

The Full Range Is Still Unknown
Officially, the B-2 can fly over 6,000 miles without refuelling. But insiders claim its real range is much greater — a figure the Pentagon won’t disclose to keep adversaries guessing.

