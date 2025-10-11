/5 secret fighter jet prototypes never officially revealed to the public

These prototypes tested new technologies and ideas but never flew publicly. Secret fighter jet prototypes like Bell D-188A and XF-103 tested radical technologies but never flew publicly. Many fighter jets like these shape the skies, but some remain hidden in secret projects.
This US multi-engine Mach 2 fighter was designed in the 1950s with vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) ability. Using eight engines and tilting nacelles, it promised extreme speed and flexibility but never left the mockup phase.
Planned as a Mach 3 interceptor, the XF-103 combined jet and ramjet engines. Its periscopic cockpit and titanium body were ahead of their time. Though cancelled in 1957, its design pushed high-speed concepts.
The Convair XFY-1 Pogo was manufactured in 1954. The aircraft had its first tethered hops in April 1954 and its first free flight on August 1, 1954.
A tailsitter VTOL fighter, it could take off and land on its tail. It required pilots to look up during landing. Though successful in tests, it never moved beyond prototypes.
A stealthy 1990s fighter competing with the F-22. It featured unique stealth and speed. Despite high marks, the program ended with the F-22 winning.
The first stealth aircraft, its existence was secret for years. Testing broke new ground in radar evasion, setting the stage for all modern stealth fighters.
The first F-117 Nighthawk made its maiden flight in 1981, with its first production model delivered in 1982. Production ran from 1981 to 1990, with 59 aircraft built. The aircraft achieved initial operational capability in 1983.