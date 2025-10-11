LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 secret fighter jet prototypes never officially revealed to the public

5 secret fighter jet prototypes never officially revealed to the public

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 11, 2025, 11:51 IST | Updated: Oct 11, 2025, 11:51 IST

These prototypes tested new technologies and ideas but never flew publicly. Secret fighter jet prototypes like Bell D-188A and XF-103 tested radical technologies but never flew publicly. Many fighter jets like these shape the skies, but some remain hidden in secret projects. 

Bell D-188A (XF-109) - 1950
1 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Bell D-188A (XF-109) - 1950

This US multi-engine Mach 2 fighter was designed in the 1950s with vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) ability. Using eight engines and tilting nacelles, it promised extreme speed and flexibility but never left the mockup phase.

Republic XF-103 - 1957
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Republic XF-103 - 1957

Planned as a Mach 3 interceptor, the XF-103 combined jet and ramjet engines. Its periscopic cockpit and titanium body were ahead of their time. Though cancelled in 1957, its design pushed high-speed concepts.

Convair XFY-1 Pogo - 1954
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Convair XFY-1 Pogo - 1954

The Convair XFY-1 Pogo was manufactured in 1954. The aircraft had its first tethered hops in April 1954 and its first free flight on August 1, 1954.

A tailsitter VTOL fighter, it could take off and land on its tail. It required pilots to look up during landing. Though successful in tests, it never moved beyond prototypes.

Northrop YF-23 Black Widow II - 1990
4 / 5
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Northrop YF-23 Black Widow II - 1990

A stealthy 1990s fighter competing with the F-22. It featured unique stealth and speed. Despite high marks, the program ended with the F-22 winning.

  • Rollout: June 22, 1990
  • Maiden Flight: August 27, 1990
  • Second Prototype First Flight: October 26, 1990
Lockheed Martin F-117 Nighthawk Development - 1981
5 / 5
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Lockheed Martin F-117 Nighthawk Development - 1981

The first stealth aircraft, its existence was secret for years. Testing broke new ground in radar evasion, setting the stage for all modern stealth fighters.

The first F-117 Nighthawk made its maiden flight in 1981, with its first production model delivered in 1982. Production ran from 1981 to 1990, with 59 aircraft built. The aircraft achieved initial operational capability in 1983.

Trending Photo

Can fighter jet technology hack the sensors of an incoming missile?
7

Can fighter jet technology hack the sensors of an incoming missile?

Will fusion engines make hypersonic fighter jets outrun missiles in the future?
7

Will fusion engines make hypersonic fighter jets outrun missiles in the future?

What if all fighter jets became fully autonomous by 2035?
7

What if all fighter jets became fully autonomous by 2035?

5 countries investing billions in hypersonic jet research
5

5 countries investing billions in hypersonic jet research

From Delhi to Perth: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s top five Test knocks for India
5

From Delhi to Perth: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s top five Test knocks for India