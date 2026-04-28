/5 Right-Hand Batters to Score Most IPL Fifties

Who are the most consistent right-handed anchors in IPL history? From Virat Kohli's record 66 fifties to KL Rahul's historic 152* for Delhi Capitals in 2026, we rank the top 5 right-hand batters with the most half-centuries.
Veteran batter and RCB legend, Virat Kohli, tops the list for the right-handed batters with the most IPL fifties. Kohli, who continues his association with the Bengaluru-based franchise, has smashed 66 IPL fifties and counting. He also leads the overall tally in the tournament’s history.
Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma follows his India teammate in the second spot, with 48 IPL fifties and counting. A true veteran and a six-time IPL winner, Rohit has been prolific at the top, accumulating 7183 runs in 276 matches.
In-form Delhi Capitals opener, KL Rahul, sits in the third place with 42 IPL fifties and counting. The right-hander is a seasoned campaigner, having smashed 5600 runs in 158 matches. He recently scored the highest individual total by an Indian (152*) in a T20 match.
Another IPL legend, AB de Villiers, is in the fourth spot on this list. Although he failed to lift an IPL trophy with RCB, he was present at the venue when they did in 2025, beating PBKS in the finale. The ‘Superman’ De Villiers registered 40 fifty-plus scores in IPL history.
The fifth spot is occupied by the current Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, Ajinkya Rahane. Although his form has dipped since helping CSK lift its fifth IPL title in the 2023 edition, he has 30 fifties to his name and counting.