LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Imran Khan to Shoaib Malik, 5 richest Pakistani cricketers of all time

From Imran Khan to Shoaib Malik, 5 richest Pakistani cricketers of all time

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 26, 2025, 20:03 IST | Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 20:03 IST

From Imran Khan to Shoaib Malik, here's a look at the top five richest Pakistani cricketers of all time. This list also includes Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Akhtar

Imran Khan - $50 million
1 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Imran Khan - $50 million

Former Pakistani cricket captain and World Cup winner, Imran Khan, tops this list and is reported to have a net worth of about Rs 433 crore ($50 million).

Shahid Afridi - $47 million
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shahid Afridi - $47 million

Shahid Afridi, considered as one of the Pakistan’s greatest all-rounders, features second on this list. He has built his wealth worth nearly Rs 390 crore ($47 million).

Shoaib Malik - $25 million
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shoaib Malik - $25 million

Former Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik’s net worth stands at around Rs 211 crore ( $25 million).

Mohammad Hafeez - $23 million
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammad Hafeez - $23 million

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez, known for his stylish batting, has earned a fortune of roughly Rs 199 crore ($23 million).

Shoaib Akhtar - $20 million
5 / 5
(Photograph: Reuters)

Shoaib Akhtar - $20 million

Shoaib Akhtar, known as one of the fastest bowlers in the cricket history, has an estimated net worth of Rs 173 crore ($20 million).

Trending Photo

From Imran Khan to Shoaib Malik, 5 richest Pakistani cricketers of all time
5

From Imran Khan to Shoaib Malik, 5 richest Pakistani cricketers of all time

These 6 structures are humanity’s oldest survivors and they’re still standing
7

These 6 structures are humanity’s oldest survivors and they’re still standing

Ranbir Kapoor turns 43: 7 characters played by the actor that lives in our hearts rent free
8

Ranbir Kapoor turns 43: 7 characters played by the actor that lives in our hearts rent free

What to watch this weekend: Homebound, Slow Horses Season 5, Son of Sardaar 2 and other– new releases on Netflix, Prime Video and More
5

What to watch this weekend: Homebound, Slow Horses Season 5, Son of Sardaar 2 and other– new releases on Netflix, Prime Video and More

From ancient myths to modern obsession: Who are the flat earthers and what do they really believe?
6

From ancient myths to modern obsession: Who are the flat earthers and what do they really believe?