/From Imran Khan to Shoaib Malik, 5 richest Pakistani cricketers of all time

From Imran Khan to Shoaib Malik, here's a look at the top five richest Pakistani cricketers of all time. This list also includes Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistani cricket captain and World Cup winner, Imran Khan, tops this list and is reported to have a net worth of about Rs 433 crore ($50 million).
Shahid Afridi, considered as one of the Pakistan’s greatest all-rounders, features second on this list. He has built his wealth worth nearly Rs 390 crore ($47 million).
Former Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik’s net worth stands at around Rs 211 crore ( $25 million).
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez, known for his stylish batting, has earned a fortune of roughly Rs 199 crore ($23 million).
Shoaib Akhtar, known as one of the fastest bowlers in the cricket history, has an estimated net worth of Rs 173 crore ($20 million).