Net worth: $92.8 billion (₹8,087 lakh crore) - estimated

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, owns the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise through his company Reliance Industries. The team is managed by IndiaWin Sports. Reliance operates across many sectors like oil, gas, telecom (Jio) and retail.

He bought Mumbai Indians in 2008 for $111.9 million. So far, the team has won five IPL titles.