From Sanjiv Goenka to N. Srinivasan, 5 richest IPL team owners, check who tops list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 17:37 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 17:37 IST

From Sanjiv Goenka to N. Srinivasan, here's a look at the top five richest IPL team owners.

Mukesh Ambani - Mumbai Indians
(Photograph: BCCI)

Mukesh Ambani - Mumbai Indians

Net worth: $92.8 billion (₹8,087 lakh crore) - estimated

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, owns the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise through his company Reliance Industries. The team is managed by IndiaWin Sports. Reliance operates across many sectors like oil, gas, telecom (Jio) and retail.

He bought Mumbai Indians in 2008 for $111.9 million. So far, the team has won five IPL titles.

CVC Capital Partners / Torrent Group - Gujarat Titans
(Photograph: Gujarat Titans)

CVC Capital Partners / Torrent Group - Gujarat Titans

Net worth: $207.98 billion (CVC Capital Partners)

The Gujarat Titans (GT) were first owned by CVC Capital Partners, a global investment firm, which bought the franchise in 2021 for ₹5,625 crore ($6,37,980.19). GT made history by winning the IPL in their debut season in 2022.

In 2025, Torrent Group, an Ahmedabad-based company took 67% majority stake from CVC. The team was valued at $124 million in 2024, making it one of the fastest-growing IPL franchises.

N. Srinivasan - Chennai Super Kings
(Photograph: PTI)

N. Srinivasan - Chennai Super Kings

Net worth: $10 billion (estimated)

N. Srinivasan, linked with India Cements, owns the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He bought the franchise in 2008 for $91 million.

Apart from business, Srinivasan has held top roles in cricket administration. He was once President of the BCCI and also served as Chairman of the ICC.

JSW Group & GMR Group - Delhi Capitals
(Photograph: Others)

JSW Group & GMR Group - Delhi Capitals

Net worth: JSW Group – $7.68 billion | GMR Group – $3.2 billion

Delhi Capitals is jointly owned by the JSW Group and the GMR Group. GMR bought the team in 2008 for $84 million. Later in 2018, JSW joined by purchasing 50% of the stake for ₹550 crore.

JSW Group has large businesses in steel, energy, and cement, while GMR is a big player in property and infrastructure.

Sanjiv Goenka - Lucknow Super Giants
(Photograph: PTI)

Sanjiv Goenka - Lucknow Super Giants

Net worth: $4.5 billion - estimated

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is owned by Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group, a business house with interests in power, retail and real estate.

He bought the franchise in 2021 for Rs 7,090 crore ($8,04,138.58), the highest-ever bid for an IPL team. LSG reached the playoffs in their first two seasons, showing strong performance early on.

Sanjiv Goenka, also owns CESC Limited and Spencer’s Retail, sees LSG as part of his long-term vision for sports growth in India.

