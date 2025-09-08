LOGIN
  5 Records that can be broken in Asia Cup 2025

5 Records that can be broken in Asia Cup 2025

Published: Sep 08, 2025, 19:53 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 19:53 IST

Here is a look at five records that can be broken in Asia Cup 2025, which begins on Tuesday (Sep 9). The Asia Cup will have plenty of exciting players blessed with good talent with Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and others. 

1. Best bowling figures in Asia Cup
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Best bowling figures in Asia Cup

Currently, Ajantha Mendis of Sri Lanka holds the record for best bowling figures in Asia Cup, having ended with figures of 13/6. With bowlers in great form, any bowler will look to better the tally of Mendis when the Asia Cup begins.

2. Highest individual score in Asia Cup
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Highest individual score in Asia Cup

Virat Kohli holds the record for the highest individual score in the Asia Cup with 183 in ODI format, while he also holds the record for the highest score in T20I format with 122. His T20I record in the Asia Cup could be easily broken if batters come good during the tournament.

3. Most runs in a single Asia Cup tournament
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Most runs in a single Asia Cup tournament

With Sanath Jayasuriya holding the record for most runs in Asia Cup history with 378, his record looks unbreakable. However, when it comes to the T20I format, Mohammad Rizwan’s tally of 281 looks unsafe, as any batter can break his record.

4. Most extras conceded
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Most extras conceded

Pakistan have conceded 38 runs in an innings in the Asia Cup and the record could be put to the sword in case any team has a bad day at the office. Inexperienced teams like Oman, UAE and Nepal could help put the record to sword.

5. First team to win multiple Asia Cups in T20I format
(Photograph: AFP)

5. First team to win multiple Asia Cups in T20I format

The upcoming Asia Cup 2025 will be the third edition in T20I format, but no team has won it on multiple occasions. However, that trend could be broken if either India or Sri Lanka win the Asia Cup, as they are the only teams to win the tournament in the T20I format.

