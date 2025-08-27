/5 records of Ravichandran Ashwin which no other Indian has achieved

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday (August 27). A veteran of the game, Ashwin goes down into the history books as one of the best spinner in Indian Premier League history.
Ravichandran Ashwin ended his career with 765 wickets across formats, the second-highest for India after Anil Kumble’s 953.
Ashwin holds the record as the quickest bowler to reach both 250 and 300 Test wickets, achieving the marks in just 45 and 54 matches.
Ashwin is the only cricketer in Test history to combine over 500 wickets with six Test centuries, showing his value as both a bowler and batsman.
Ashwin won the Player of the Series award 11 times in Tests, the joint-highest tally alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralidaran.
In Tests, Ashwin has taken 37 five-wicket hauls, the second-best in Test cricket history, only behind Muralidaran’s 67.