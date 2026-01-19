/5 records Novak Djokovic can break at 2026 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic heads into the Australian Open 2026 with several historic milestones in sight. A strong run in Melbourne could further elevate his legacy and add more unforgettable chapters to his legendary career.
Novak Djokovic can make history by winning his 25th Grand Slam men’s singles title at the 2026 Australian Open. A win in Melbourne would take him past everyone else and strengthen his place as the most successful men's player in tennis history.
By playing at the 2026 Australian Open, Djokovic will make his 81st Grand Slam main draw appearance. This will match the record held by Roger Federer and Feliciano Lopez, showing his long career and incredible consistency at the top level.
Djokovic is just one win away from reaching 100 match wins at the Australian Open. This would make him the first man to record 100 or more wins at three different Grand Slam tournaments, a truly special achievement.
Djokovic has 99 match wins at the Australian Open and is close to passing Roger Federer’s record of 102. A strong run this year could see him become the player with the most match wins in Melbourne history.
With 397 Grand Slam match wins already, Djokovic needs just three more victories to reach the incredible mark of 400. This would be another huge record, showing his dominance and long-lasting success in men’s tennis.