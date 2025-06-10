5 Records likely to be broken in WTC 2025 final

Published: Jun 10, 2025, 17:06 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 17:06 IST
Here is a look at five records likely to be broken in the WTC 2025 final, featuring most wickets and most runs, as Australia and South Africa meet in the summit clash starting June 11 at Lord's Cricket Ground.
1. Australia set to defend WTC title
Just in its third edition, Australia could already become the first nation to defend the World Test Championship (WTC) title. They defeated India in the 2023 edition and face South Africa in the latest summit clash.
2. Pat Cummins nears 300 wickets in Tests
Aussie captain Pat Cummins could become just the eighth bowler from Down Under to scalp 300 wickets in Tests. He is currently on 294 wickets for Australia and could easily reach the feat of 300 wickets at Lord’s.
3. South Africa try to end 27-year wait for an ICC trophy
South Africa are just a win away from ending their 27-year drought of lifting an ICC trophy. Their only ICC success came in 1998 when they lifted the Champions Trophy. However, since then, they have failed at the final hurdle, including a defeat in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
4. Rabada set to go past Donald
South Africa's star pacer Kagiso Rabada is on the verge of surpassing Allan Donald as South Africa's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. He needs just four scalps to go past Donald's tally of 330 wickets.
5. Maharaj to script history
Keshav Maharaj, who has been South Africa's mainstay spinner across formats, owns 198 wickets from 57 Tests at an average of 29.68. He could become the first spinner from his nation to complete 200 Test wickets. Overall, he would be the ninth Proteas player with this milestone.