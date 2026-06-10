/5 reasons why FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony is different from previous editions

We are just one sleep away from the sport’s biggest spectacle – the FIFA World Cup 2026. With the thrill and excitement rising with each passing second, we take a look at how this edition’s opening ceremony is the grandest ever and unlike any previous one.
Unlike in previous editions, when a stadium hosted a single opening ceremony ahead of the tournament opener, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will have three interconnected opening ceremonies, staged 90 minutes before each country’s opening match. Spotify king J Balvin, Indian dancer Nora Fatehi and US’s own Katy Perry to headline the ceremonies in Mexico City, Toronto and Los Angeles, respectively.
In a historic first, the FIFA Sound has prepared an official 18-track global album for the three opening ceremonies held across the US, Canada and Mexico. It creates an unprecedented fusion of musical pairings from most continents, genres and languages.
On June 10, the eve of the FIFA World Cup opener between the hosts, Mexico and South Africa, the governing body partnered with the Grammys to host the first-ever live, synchronised multi-city music concerts in Toronto, Mexico and Los Angeles. Major Lazer, Davido, and Bryan Adams will headline these concerts in different cities, fuelling the three hosting nations with charisma and craze for this 48-team tournament.
Borrowing this idea from the US’s top spot, the NFL, FIFA announced that the 2026 World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium (New York) will feature a first-ever official half-time show concert, curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and will be co-headlined by Madonna, Shakira, and BTS. Meanwhile, the earlier editions have avoided mid-game entertainment programs to avoid scuffing the pitch conditions.
In the past, the pre-game entertainment shows on the field were set up to look good mainly for the VIP TV cameras, and the fans sitting on the other side of the stadium could see the performers backs. However, this time, the FIFA has altered the set up for everyone inside the stadium to have a same view of the ceremonies. They are said to be using massive country flags and a new layout so that no matter where you are seated, you will feel connected to the show.