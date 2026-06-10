/5 reasons why FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony is different from previous editions

In the past, the pre-game entertainment shows on the field were set up to look good mainly for the VIP TV cameras, and the fans sitting on the other side of the stadium could see the performers backs. However, this time, the FIFA has altered the set up for everyone inside the stadium to have a same view of the ceremonies. They are said to be using massive country flags and a new layout so that no matter where you are seated, you will feel connected to the show.