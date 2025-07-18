LOGIN
5 reasons why ISRO's Chandrayaan-4 could push India ahead in the global space race

Published: Jul 18, 2025, 15:47 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 15:49 IST

India’s Chandrayaan-4 mission aims to bring Moon samples back to Earth, a big leap after Chandrayaan-3. If successful, it could boost India’s space rank globally, support human missions, and will also unlock lunar secrets, marking a turning point in ISRO’s deep space journey.

Moon Mission
India’s ISRO, is preparing to launch for its next big step that is Chandrayaan-4. After the success of Chandrayaan-3’s south pole landing, Chandrayaan-4 will bring lunar soil and rocks samples back to Earth. If this will be successful, India would become only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.

Historic Lunar Sample Return
Chandrayaan-4 aims to return samples from the Moon for the first time. So far, only the US, China, and the Soviet Union have done this. By joining this list, India will enter in a small group of nations with deep space sample retrieval capability. This mission would improve India’s global standing in scientific research and space technology.

India’s global space reputation
Each successful mission of india towards space exploration will boosts India's space reputation. Chandrayaan-3 already showed the world that ISRO could land on the Moon’s south pole. That is something no other country had done. Chandrayaan-4’s sample return will also further confirm ISRO’s reliability in long in space reputation, Experts say this may help attract international partnerships.

Developing Complex Technology
This mission will involve several new parts a lander, an ascent module, a transfer module, and an Earth-return module. This type of mission is very hard. According to ISRO, building these systems will help India gain skills needed for future missions to Mars and beyond.

Setting the Stage for Human Spaceflight
ISRO has planned for human space missions in the coming years under the Gaganyaan programme. Launching and safely returning equipment from the Moon through Chandrayaan-4 will give ISRO a better understanding of re-entry, communication, and deep-space systems. All of these which is needed for human missions in future.

Scientific Benefits for Earth and India
Returning Moon samples will help scientists study the Moon’s past and geology. These insights could help predict what resources may be mined in the future, such as water ice or minerals. According to ISRO scientists, it could also support long-term goals like setting up lunar habitats or refuelling stations in future.

India’s Growing Role in Global Space Efforts
India’s Growing Role in Global Space Efforts

India is working closely with other nations in space research. Chandrayaan-4 aligns with India's broader goal of being a trusted, low-cost, and capable space partner. As the space economy grows, India is set to be a bigger player, not just in launches, but also in science and new innovation too.

