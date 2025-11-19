LOGIN
5 players with most Tests for Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim leads the chart, check the full list

Published: Nov 19, 2025, 17:46 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 17:46 IST

Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladesh cricketer to reach the 100-Test mark on Wednesday (Nov 19). With this milestone, let’s take a look at the five players who have played the most Test matches for Bangladesh.

Mushfiqur Rahim – 100 Tests
Mushfiqur Rahim – 100 Tests

Mushfiqur Rahim leads the list with 100 Tests, and his 6450 runs show how important he has been for Bangladesh across all conditions, playing long, patient innings that often held the team together when it mattered most.

Mominul Haque – 75 Tests
Mominul Haque – 75 Tests

Mominul Haque has featured in 75 Tests and scored 4772 runs, using his calm approach and steady batting to build innings for Bangladesh, especially at home, where his consistency has been a major strength over the years.

Shakib Al Hasan – 71 Tests
Shakib Al Hasan – 71 Tests

Shakib Al Hasan has played 71 Tests and scored 4609 runs, adding to his value as the team’s greatest all-rounder, with his ability to contribute key knocks in pressure moments while also delivering important spells with the ball.

Tamim Iqbal – 70 Tests
Tamim Iqbal – 70 Tests

Tamim Iqbal, with 70 Tests and 5134 runs, has been Bangladesh’s most reliable opener, giving the team strong starts through his confident stroke play and long innings that often set the tone against quality bowling attacks.

Mohammad Ashraful – 61 Tests
Mohammad Ashraful – 61 Tests

Mohammad Ashraful played 61 Tests and scored 2737 runs, and even though his career had ups and downs, his fearless batting, early match-winning knocks and impact during Bangladesh’s growing years made him a memorable figure in their Test journey.

