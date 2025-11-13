5 players with most runs in Ind vs Sa Gandhi-Mandela Trophy: Rohit, Virat in the list

As India and South Africa are set to lock horns in a two-match Test series starting on Friday (Nov 14), let's glance at the five players with the most runs in the Gandhi-Mandela (Freedom) trophy.
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in Freedom Trophy history with 1,136 runs in 14 matches. His top score is an unbeaten 254 in Pune, showing his ability to dominate bowlers and play long, match-winning innings consistently.
Dean Elgar has scored 1,012 runs for South Africa in the Freedom Trophy over 15 matches. Known for his solid technique, he has played several crucial innings, including two centuries, helping his team stay competitive throughout the series.
Rohit Sharma has scored 693 runs in nine Freedom Trophy matches. With a highest score of 212, he has three centuries to his name and is known for his attacking style and ability to build big innings quickly.
Ajinkya Rahane has made 675 runs in 11 matches in the Freedom Trophy. With three centuries and two fifties, he has been a reliable middle-order batter, often providing stability when India needed it most.
Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 571 runs in 13 Freedom Trophy matches. Known for his patience and solid technique, he has played many important innings for India, often anchoring the team’s batting and wearing down the opposition bowlers.