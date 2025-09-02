/From Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Shadab Khan, 5 players with most runs in AFG vs PAK T20Is

From Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Shadab Khan, here's a look at the top five players with most runs in AFG vs PAK T20Is. This list also includes Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran and Imad Wasim.
Star Afghani attacking opener, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, tops the list of batters with the most runs in Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20Is. In six matches against Pakistan, he scored 143 runs (and counting) at an average of 23.83 and a strike rate of 117.21.
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi features next on this list with 122 runs and counting in seven T20I matches against Pakistan. He is widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders in international cricket.
Najibullah Zadran, known for his stylish batting, features third on this list. In six T20Is against Pakistan, Zadran scored 110 runs at an average of 36.66.
Star Pakistani all-rounder, Shadab Khan, features next on this list with 108 runs in five T20I matches against Afghanistan. He also maintains a good average of 27.00 and strike rate of 112.24 against Afghanistan in T20 Internationals.
The former Pakistani all-rounder, Imad Wasim, is next on this list. In four T20I matches against the Afghans, Wasim scored 95 runs at an average of 47.50.