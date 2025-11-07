/5 players with most POTM awards for India in T20Is: Kohli leads, check the others

T20 World Champions India have built a strong, well-balanced squad where every player is a potential match-winner. Let’s take a look at the five players with the most Player of the Match awards for India.
Virat Kohli tops the list with match-winning knocks across the world. His consistency and chase mastery have made him one of the finest T20 batters, always stepping up when India needs him most.
Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive batting has changed India’s T20 style. Known for his 360-degree stroke play, he lights up every game with fearless hitting and clever shot selection, earning several Player of the Match awards.
Rohit Sharma’s elegant power hitting and experience make him a constant threat in T20Is. With 14 Player of the Match awards, his big innings at the top have shaped many memorable wins for India.
Axar Patel’s all-round skills has made him a key T20 player. His accurate bowling and handy batting lower down the order often turn matches India’s way, earning him eight Player of the Match hhonours
Yuvraj Singh remains a T20 legend for India. His explosive batting, match-winning spells, and famous six-hitting ability defined his era, securing him a special place among India’s top Player of the Match winners.