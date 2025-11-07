LOGIN
5 players with most POTM awards for India in T20Is: Kohli leads, check the others

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 07, 2025, 16:44 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 16:44 IST

T20 World Champions India have built a strong, well-balanced squad where every player is a potential match-winner. Let’s take a look at the five players with the most Player of the Match awards for India.

Virat Kohli
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli tops the list with match-winning knocks across the world. His consistency and chase mastery have made him one of the finest T20 batters, always stepping up when India needs him most.

Suryakumar Yadav
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive batting has changed India’s T20 style. Known for his 360-degree stroke play, he lights up every game with fearless hitting and clever shot selection, earning several Player of the Match awards.

Rohit Sharma
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma’s elegant power hitting and experience make him a constant threat in T20Is. With 14 Player of the Match awards, his big innings at the top have shaped many memorable wins for India.

Axar Patel
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Axar Patel

Axar Patel’s all-round skills has made him a key T20 player. His accurate bowling and handy batting lower down the order often turn matches India’s way, earning him eight Player of the Match hhonours

Yuvraj Singh
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh remains a T20 legend for India. His explosive batting, match-winning spells, and famous six-hitting ability defined his era, securing him a special place among India’s top Player of the Match winners.

