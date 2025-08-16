LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Dale Steyn to Pat Cummins, 5 players with most days as no.1 Test bowler, check who tops list

From Dale Steyn to Pat Cummins, 5 players with most days as no.1 Test bowler, check who tops list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 16, 2025, 22:05 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 22:05 IST

From Dale Steyn to Pat Cummins, here's a look at the top five players with most days as no.1 Test bowler.

Dale Steyn (South Africa) - 2343 days
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Dale Steyn (South Africa) - 2343 days

Former Proteas pacer, Dale Steyn, holds the record for most days as the number one Test bowler. He spent 2343 days as the top-ranked Test bowler in the standings.

Curtly Ambrose (West Indies) - 1719 days
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Curtly Ambrose (West Indies) - 1719 days

Former West Indies pacer, Curtly Ambrose, spent 1719 days as the top Test bowler in the ICC standings. Ambrose was known for his deadly Yorkers and seam movement.

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 1711 days
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 1711 days

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan is next on this list, having spent 1711 days at the top of the standings. Muralitharan holds the record for the most wickets in Test cricket history (800 wickets).

Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 1306 days
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 1306 days

Australian great Glenn McGrath follows him next, having held the no. 1 Test bowler position for 1306 days. His ability to swing the bowl both ways made him one of the most feared bowlers of his era.

Pat Cummins (Australia) - 701 days
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Pat Cummins (Australia) - 701 days

The current Australian Test captain, Pat Cummins, features fifth on this list and has spent 701 days as the no. 1 Test bowler in the ICC standings.

Trending Photo

From Dale Steyn to Pat Cummins, 5 players with most days as no.1 Test bowler, check who tops list
5

From Dale Steyn to Pat Cummins, 5 players with most days as no.1 Test bowler, check who tops list

From Primer to The Thirteenth Floor: 8 Underrated mind-bending Hollywood movies you shouldn’t miss
8

From Primer to The Thirteenth Floor: 8 Underrated mind-bending Hollywood movies you shouldn’t miss

From Lasith Malinga to Shakib-Al-Hasan, 5 bowlers with most Asia Cup wickets (T20Is+ODIs), one Indian on list
5

From Lasith Malinga to Shakib-Al-Hasan, 5 bowlers with most Asia Cup wickets (T20Is+ODIs), one Indian on list

Are black holes made of dark matter? Here’s the truth
8

Are black holes made of dark matter? Here’s the truth

'Flying costs per hour': Why the F-22 Raptor is 3x more expensive than the F-16
7

'Flying costs per hour': Why the F-22 Raptor is 3x more expensive than the F-16