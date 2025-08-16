/From Dale Steyn to Pat Cummins, 5 players with most days as no.1 Test bowler, check who tops list

From Dale Steyn to Pat Cummins, here's a look at the top five players with most days as no.1 Test bowler.
Former Proteas pacer, Dale Steyn, holds the record for most days as the number one Test bowler. He spent 2343 days as the top-ranked Test bowler in the standings.
Former West Indies pacer, Curtly Ambrose, spent 1719 days as the top Test bowler in the ICC standings. Ambrose was known for his deadly Yorkers and seam movement.
Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan is next on this list, having spent 1711 days at the top of the standings. Muralitharan holds the record for the most wickets in Test cricket history (800 wickets).
Australian great Glenn McGrath follows him next, having held the no. 1 Test bowler position for 1306 days. His ability to swing the bowl both ways made him one of the most feared bowlers of his era.
The current Australian Test captain, Pat Cummins, features fifth on this list and has spent 701 days as the no. 1 Test bowler in the ICC standings.