/5 players with most catches in IND vs AUS T20Is: Kohli tops, check the others

The India vs Australia T20I series is currently underway in Australia, with India leading 2-1 and one game still to go. Let’s take a quick look at the five players with the most catches in India-Australia T20I history.
India’s chase master leads the list with 10 catches against Australia in T20Is. His sharp reflexes and safe hands in the outfield have often turned games in India’s favour.
Hardik Pandya has grabbed nine catches in 13 games, showing his athletic side. Whether in the deep or inside the circle, he’s been one of India’s most reliable fielders.
Former Aussie skipper Aaron Finch isn’t just known for his batting. With eight catches to his name, his alert fielding has made key breakthroughs in India-Australia clashes.
Jadeja’s seven catches reflect his brilliance in the field. Quick, agile, and fearless, he’s always ready to turn half-chances into wickets with his lightning-fast reactions.
Tim David has taken seven catches so far, making his presence count in the outfield. His safe hands and solid positioning have added value to Australia’s T20 setup.