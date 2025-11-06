LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 players with most catches in IND vs AUS T20Is: Kohli tops, check the others

5 players with most catches in IND vs AUS T20Is: Kohli tops, check the others

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 06, 2025, 18:04 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 18:04 IST

The India vs Australia T20I series is currently underway in Australia, with India leading 2-1 and one game still to go. Let’s take a quick look at the five players with the most catches in India-Australia T20I history.

Virat Kohli (India)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India)

India’s chase master leads the list with 10 catches against Australia in T20Is. His sharp reflexes and safe hands in the outfield have often turned games in India’s favour.

Hardik Pandya (India)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Hardik Pandya (India)

Hardik Pandya has grabbed nine catches in 13 games, showing his athletic side. Whether in the deep or inside the circle, he’s been one of India’s most reliable fielders.

Aaron Finch (Australia)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Aaron Finch (Australia)

Former Aussie skipper Aaron Finch isn’t just known for his batting. With eight catches to his name, his alert fielding has made key breakthroughs in India-Australia clashes.

Ravindra Jadeja (India)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja (India)

Jadeja’s seven catches reflect his brilliance in the field. Quick, agile, and fearless, he’s always ready to turn half-chances into wickets with his lightning-fast reactions.

Tim David (Australia)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Tim David (Australia)

Tim David has taken seven catches so far, making his presence count in the outfield. His safe hands and solid positioning have added value to Australia’s T20 setup.

Trending Photo

Golden disaster: 5 biggest Gold price crashes that shook global markets
5

Golden disaster: 5 biggest Gold price crashes that shook global markets

US election results 2025: Democrats sweep in 5 key races across 5 states, check the winners list here
5

US election results 2025: Democrats sweep in 5 key races across 5 states, check the winners list here

5 players with most catches in IND vs AUS T20Is: Kohli tops, check the others
5

5 players with most catches in IND vs AUS T20Is: Kohli tops, check the others

Happy Birthday Emma Stone: La La Land, Easy A, Poor Things- 6 best movies of the actress to watch on Netflix, Prime and other OTT
7

Happy Birthday Emma Stone: La La Land, Easy A, Poor Things- 6 best movies of the actress to watch on Netflix, Prime and other OTT

Meet top 5 bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, surprisingly no Indian on list
5

Meet top 5 bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, surprisingly no Indian on list