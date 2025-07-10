5 players with most catches between India and England: Kohli at no. 5, check who tops list

From Joe Root to Virat Kohli, here are the five players who have caught the most catches in the India vs England Test series. Interestingly, there are three former Indian players on the list.
In 30 matches against India, Alastair Cook took 57 catches, with a standout of three catches in a single innings. His impressive ratio of 0.666 catches per innings highlights his sharp reflexes in the slip cordon.
Joe Root has played 59 Test matches against India, collecting 38 catches and counting. The most he picked up in an innings is two catches; however, his consistency shines with a solid ratio of 0.644 catches per innings.
In 38 matches against England, Sunil Gavaskar claimed 35 catches, including the best of three in an innings. His remarkable catch per innings ratio of 0.538 shows his reliable hands in the slip cordon for India over the years.
In 21 matches against England, Rahul Dravid caught 38 catches, showcasing his brilliant slip fielding. His standout performance includes three catches in an innings, with a superb catch-per-innings ratio of 0.789.
In 28 matches against England, Virat Kohli took 25 catches. The most he grabbed was two catches in an inning, and his ratio of 0.49 catches per inning may not be the highest, but his impact in the field is unmatched.