5 players with most 90s in International cricket: 84 times a hundred slipped away

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 17:01 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 17:01 IST

From Sachin Tendulkar to Jacques Kallis, meet the five players who recorded the most nervous 90s in their international careers. The list features icons like Kane Williamson, Rahul Dravid and AB de Villiers.

Sachin Tendulkar – 28 nineties
(Photograph: AFP)

Indian stalwart Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart with 28 scores in the 90s across formats. He even got dismissed on 99s in ODIs thrice, all in 2007. Without those nervous dismissals, Tendulkar would have finished with 128 international hundreds.

Kane Williamson – 15 nineties
(Photograph: AFP)

Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has ended his innings in the 90s on 15 occasions. Despite this, he has piled up over 19,000 runs and 48 international centuries.

AB de Villiers – 14 nineties
(Photograph: AFP)

AB de Villiers recorded 14 scores in the 90s in his international career. Alongside those, he struck 47 centuries and entertained fans with his unorthodox six-hitting ability.

Rahul Dravid – 14 nineties
(Photograph: AFP)

Rahul Dravid also has 14 scores in the 90s. Known as ‘The Wall’, he still managed to score 24,208 runs along 48 international centuries and 146 fifties.

Jacques Kallis – 13 nineties
(Photograph: AFP)

Former South-African all-rounder Jacques Kallis ended his innings in the 90s on 13 occasions. The South African great still built a stellar career with 62 hundreds and over 25,000 runs.

