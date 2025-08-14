/From Saber Zakhil to Kayron Stagno, 5 players with highest strike rate in T20Is, one Indian on list

From Saber Zakhil to Kayron Stagno, here's a look at the top five players with highest strike rate in T20 Internationals.
India's young attacking opener, Abhishek Sharma, tops the list of batters with highest strike rate in T20Is. In 17 matches, Sharma has scored 535 runs at a strike rate of 193.84. His tally also includes two half-centuries and as many centuries.
Estonia's star batter Sahil Chauhan features second on this list with a brilliant strike rate of 184.23 in T20Is. So far, Chauhan has played 22 matches and scored 479 runs at an average of 29.93
Gibraltar's Kayron Stagno is next on this list. He has scored 656 runs in 25 T20I matches at a strike rate of 177.29. His tally also includes three half-centuries and a century.
Faisal Khan, known for his hard-hitting batting, features next on this list with a strike rate of 173.43. In T20Is, Khan has played 61 matches and scored 1743 runs at an average of 31.12
The rising star from Belgium, Saber Zakhil maintains a good strike rate of 169.28 in his T20I career. So far, he has played 52 matches and scored 1058 runs at an average of 27.84.