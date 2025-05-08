5 Players who can succeed Rohit Sharma as new Test captain - one name will shock you

1. Jasprit Bumrah
One of the first names (if fit) on the Indian team’s Playing XI, Jasprit Bumrah, is the leading candidate for the Test captain’s role. Bumrah has led India in T20I and Test format before in Rohit Sharma’s absence and could take the role permanently. However, his fitness issues could become an obstacle since he remains in and out of the side.
2. Shubman Gill
Young, dynamic and consistent make Shubman another leading candidate for the Test captaincy role. Gill has led India in the T20I format against Zimbabwe after the T20 World Cup, when Rohit Sharma (retired from the T20I format) and other senior players were not available. Gill also remains one of the first names on the team’s Playing XI.
3. KL Rahul
KL Rahul has also led the Indian team in the past and has experience of leadership at the IPL level. He is another player who remains in the Test team’s frame, having shown consistency. His age is another factor that could see him succeed Rohit Sharma in the Test format.
4. Virat Kohli
While he remains an outsider, there is no denying Virat Kohli has the ability to lead the Indian Team. He remains the most successful Test captain for India with 40 wins in 68 matches. With the England tour being important, it won’t be a surprise if Virat is handed temporary charge of the side.
5. Yashasvi Jaiswal
A complete outsider, Yashasvi Jaiswal could become the new captain of the side if selectors show faith in him. He like KL Rahul and Shubman Gill remains untouchable in the Test setup, prompting him to be an outsider for the captaincy role. He recently switched alliance from Mumbai to Goa to take over as captain in the domestic circuit.