5 Players who can succeed Rohit Sharma as new Test captain - one name will shock you

One of the first names (if fit) on the Indian team’s Playing XI, Jasprit Bumrah, is the leading candidate for the Test captain’s role. Bumrah has led India in T20I and Test format before in Rohit Sharma’s absence and could take the role permanently. However, his fitness issues could become an obstacle since he remains in and out of the side.