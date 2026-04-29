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5 Players to Score Most T20 Hundreds as Captain

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Apr 29, 2026, 20:05 IST | Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 20:05 IST

Babar Azam makes history in PSL 2026, overtaking Faf du Plessis for the most T20 hundreds as captain. See the full list of record-breaking skippers, including Virat Kohli and James Vince. 

Babar Azam – 9 Times*
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(Photograph: Others)

Babar Azam – 9 Times*

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam leads the chart for most T20 hundreds scored as a team captain. With his 13th T20 hundred in PSL 2026, Babar now has nine hundreds as a T20 captain, representing Peshawar Zalmi and the Pakistan T20I side.

Faf du Plessis – 8 Times
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(Photograph: Others)

Faf du Plessis – 8 Times

South African veteran Faf du Plessis has smashed eight T20 hundreds as a team captain for several sides, including his national team, Texas Super Kings in MLC and for RCB in the Indian Premier League.

Michael Klinger – 7 Times
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(Photograph: Others)

Michael Klinger – 7 Times

Former Australian T20 opener and domestic giant, Michael Klinger, is third on this list. With seven T20 hundreds for Gloucestershire (England) and Perth Scorchers (Big Bash League), Klinger did indeed leave a legacy behind.

Virat Kohli – 5 Times
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(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli – 5 Times

Indian batting veteran Virat Kohli also made the list, sitting in fourth place with five hundreds as a T20 team captain. All five of his T20 hundreds (as a captain) have come for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), four of which came during just one IPL edition (in 2016).

James Vince – 5 Times
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(Photograph: Others)

James Vince – 5 Times

Tied with Kohli on five T20 hundreds as captain, former England batter James Vince is fifth on this list. A seasoned T20 cricketer, Vince scored most of his T20 hundreds playing for Hampshire Hawks (in England) and also the Gulf Giants ILT20.

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