5 Players SRH might release after dismal IPL 2025

1. Ishan Kishan
SunRisers Hyderabad bought Ishan Kishan for a whopping $1.34 million (approximately) at the IPL 2025 mega auctions. The pocket-dynamo started with an unbeaten century against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in his first game for SRH, but has failed to perform consistently, scoring only 90 runs in next 10 matches.
2. Mohammed Shami
Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was picked for $1.17 million (approximately) by SRH but he hasn't been able to justify his price tag. He has managed to scalp only six wickets in nine games. His poor economy of 11.23 and fitness issues could lead to SRH releasing him after IPL 2025.
3. Wiaan Mulder
Wiaan Mulder came in as a replacement for injured Brydon Carse but he failed to make an impact. The Proteas all-rounder played only one match for SRH scoring 9 runs with the bat and leaking away 16 runs in one over.
4. Adam Zampa
Adam Zampa played two matches in IPL 2025 before getting ruled out of the entire season. He gave away 94 runs in his eight overs at an economy of 11.75 in just two matches. Despite his international success, his IPL form has been poor, and SRH might let him go.
5. Rahul Chahar
SRH spent $352,804 on Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, but he has played just one match against Mumbai Indians(MI) and bowled only one over giving away nine runs. With SRH finding a promising young leggie in Zeeshan Ansari, they could release Rahul Chahar.