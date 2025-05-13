5 Players RCB might release after IPL 2025

1. Liam Livingstone
English all-rounder Liam Livingstone was signed for a whopping $1.05 million by Royal Challengers Bengaluru but managed just 87 runs in 7 matches with only one fifty. RCB might consider letting him go after IPL 2025, as he has failed to perform when his team needed him the most.
2. Lungi Ngidi
The South African pacer Lungi Ngidi played just one game in IPL 2025. With RCB relying heavily on Indian pacers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal. Ngidi’s chances are limited, and his future at the franchise looks uncertain.
3. Jacob Bethell
In his limited chances, Jacob Bethell made a quick 67 runs in 2 games, including a fine 55. But with fierce competition for the opening spot and limited overseas slots, RCB might let him go.
4. Jitesh Sharma
Bought for $1.32 million, Jitesh Sharma scored 128 runs in 11 matches with a best of 40. With his average form, RCB might think of investing in any other player for better results.
5. Rasikh Dar
Rasikh Dar featured in just 2 matches for RCB in IPL 2025, conceding 70 runs with an economy over 11 and only 1 wicket. With no batting contribution either, RCB may move on from him.