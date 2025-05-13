Advertisment
Subscribe
Photos

5 Players RCB might release after IPL 2025

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

From expensive flops to underused talent, here are five players whom RCB might release after IPL 2025, featuring Jacob Bethell, Lungi Ngidi, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, and Jitesh Sharma.

Default Avatar
Authored by: Umang Bafna
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

From expensive flops to underused talent, here are five players whom RCB might release after IPL 2025, featuring Jacob Bethell, Lungi Ngidi, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, and Jitesh Sharma.

Umang Bafna profile image
by Umang Bafna
by Umang Bafna
Updated
Photograph: (IPL)
Photograph: (IPL)
IPL RCB 4
1. Liam Livingstone
1/5

1. Liam Livingstone

English all-rounder Liam Livingstone was signed for a whopping $1.05 million by Royal Challengers Bengaluru but managed just 87 runs in 7 matches with only one fifty. RCB might consider letting him go after IPL 2025, as he has failed to perform when his team needed him the most.

IPL RCB 1
2. Lungi Ngidi
2/5

2. Lungi Ngidi

The South African pacer Lungi Ngidi played just one game in IPL 2025. With RCB relying heavily on Indian pacers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal. Ngidi’s chances are limited, and his future at the franchise looks uncertain.

IPL RCB 3
3. Jacob Bethell
3/5

3. Jacob Bethell

In his limited chances, Jacob Bethell made a quick 67 runs in 2 games, including a fine 55. But with fierce competition for the opening spot and limited overseas slots, RCB might let him go.

Advertisment
IPL RCB 5
4. Jitesh Sharma
4/5

4. Jitesh Sharma

Bought for $1.32 million, Jitesh Sharma scored 128 runs in 11 matches with a best of 40. With his average form, RCB might think of investing in any other player for better results.

Rasikh Dar IPL
5. Rasikh Dar
5/5

5. Rasikh Dar

Rasikh Dar featured in just 2 matches for RCB in IPL 2025, conceding 70 runs with an economy over 11 and only 1 wicket. With no batting contribution either, RCB may move on from him.

Jacob Bethell Liam Livingstone Lungi Ngidi jitesh sharma IPL 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Umang Bafna profile image
by Umang Bafna
by Umang Bafna
Updated
Advertisment
Subscribe