LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Sachin Tendulkar to Kumar Sangakkara: 5 players fastest to score 8000 Test runs, only one active player on list

From Sachin Tendulkar to Kumar Sangakkara: 5 players fastest to score 8000 Test runs, only one active player on list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 13, 2025, 20:52 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 20:52 IST

From Sachin Tendulkar to Kumar Sangakkara, here's a list of the top five players quickest to score 8000 runs in Tests. There is only one active player, check his name inside.

Steve Smith (Australia) - 151 innings
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Steve Smith (Australia) - 151 innings

Australian batting stalwart Steve Smith is the quickest to reach 8000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in just 85 matches and 151 innings.

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 152 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 152 innings

Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara is next on the list. He took 91 matches and 152 innings to score 8000 Test runs.

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 154 innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 154 innings

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar, among the best batters of all time, reached 8000 Test runs in 96 matches (154 innings).

Garry Sobers (West Indies) - 157 innings
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Garry Sobers (West Indies) - 157 innings

West Indies star all-rounder Garry Sobers, famous for his powerful batting, reached 8000 runs in Tests in 91 matches and 157 innings. He is considered one of the finest batters from the West Indies team.

Rahul Dravid (India) - 158 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rahul Dravid (India) - 158 innings

Rahul Dravid was one of the most stylish batters from India and reached his 8000-run mark in 94 matches and 158 innings.

Trending Photo

From Sachin Tendulkar to Kumar Sangakkara: 5 players fastest to score 8000 Test runs, only one active player on list
5

From Sachin Tendulkar to Kumar Sangakkara: 5 players fastest to score 8000 Test runs, only one active player on list

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2025: Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Virat Kohli and more
5

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2025: Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Virat Kohli and more

Check out the best performers in ENG-W vs IND-W T20I series 2025
5

Check out the best performers in ENG-W vs IND-W T20I series 2025

Meet India’s HF-24 Marut: A fighter jet designed by a former Nazi scientist, meant to go supersonic
7

Meet India’s HF-24 Marut: A fighter jet designed by a former Nazi scientist, meant to go supersonic

Tennis: Six longest matches in Grand Slam history: No Federer match on the list
6

Tennis: Six longest matches in Grand Slam history: No Federer match on the list