/From Sachin Tendulkar to Kumar Sangakkara: 5 players fastest to score 8000 Test runs, only one active player on list

From Sachin Tendulkar to Kumar Sangakkara, here's a list of the top five players quickest to score 8000 runs in Tests. There is only one active player, check his name inside.
Australian batting stalwart Steve Smith is the quickest to reach 8000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in just 85 matches and 151 innings.
Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara is next on the list. He took 91 matches and 152 innings to score 8000 Test runs.
Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar, among the best batters of all time, reached 8000 Test runs in 96 matches (154 innings).
West Indies star all-rounder Garry Sobers, famous for his powerful batting, reached 8000 runs in Tests in 91 matches and 157 innings. He is considered one of the finest batters from the West Indies team.
Rahul Dravid was one of the most stylish batters from India and reached his 8000-run mark in 94 matches and 158 innings.