From Don Bradman to Wally Hammond: 5 players fastest to 6000 Test runs, only one active player on list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 03, 2025, 23:24 IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 23:24 IST

From Don Bradman to Wally Hammond, here's a list of the top five players quickest to score 6000 runs in Tests. 

Don Bradman (Australia) - 68 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Don Bradman (Australia) - 68 innings

Former Australian batter Don Bradman was the quickest to reach 6000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in just 45 matches and 68 innings.

Steve Smith (Australia) - 111 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Steve Smith (Australia) - 111 innings

Australian batting stalwart Steve Smith is the second quickest to reach 6000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in just 61 matches and 111 innings.

Garry Sobers (West Indies) - 111 innings
(Photograph: X)

Garry Sobers (West Indies) - 111 innings

West Indies star all-rounder Garry Sobers, famous for his powerful batting, reached 6000 runs in Tests in 65 matches and 111 innings. He is considered one of the finest batters from the West Indies team of the past.

Wally Hammond (England) - 114 innings
(Photograph: The Cricketer International)

Wally Hammond (England) - 114 innings

Wally Hammond was one of the most stylish batters from England and reached his 6000-run mark in 70 matches and 114 innings.

Leonard Hutton (England) - 116 innings
(Photograph: The Cricketer International)

Leonard Hutton (England) - 116 innings

English legend Leonard Hutton is next on this elite list. He took 66 matches and 116 innings to score 6000 Test runs.

