From Don Bradman to Wally Hammond: 5 players fastest to 6000 Test runs, only one active player on list

From Don Bradman to Wally Hammond, here's a list of the top five players quickest to score 6000 runs in Tests.
Former Australian batter Don Bradman was the quickest to reach 6000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in just 45 matches and 68 innings.
Australian batting stalwart Steve Smith is the second quickest to reach 6000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in just 61 matches and 111 innings.
West Indies star all-rounder Garry Sobers, famous for his powerful batting, reached 6000 runs in Tests in 65 matches and 111 innings. He is considered one of the finest batters from the West Indies team of the past.
Wally Hammond was one of the most stylish batters from England and reached his 6000-run mark in 70 matches and 114 innings.
English legend Leonard Hutton is next on this elite list. He took 66 matches and 116 innings to score 6000 Test runs.