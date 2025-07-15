/From Herbert Sutcliffe to Donald Bradman: 5 players fastest to score 1000 Test runs, only one active player on list

LOGIN
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 15, 2025, 17:45 IST

From Herbert Sutcliffe to Donald Bradman, here's a list of the top five players quickest to score 1000 runs in Tests. There is only one active player, check his name inside.

Herbert Sutcliffe (England) - 12 innings
(Photograph: X)

The former England batter, Herbert Sutcliffe, is the quickest to reach 1000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in just nine matches and 12 innings.

Everton Weekes (West Indies) - 12 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

A veteran of the game, West Indies batter Everton Weekes comes next on this list. He took nine matches and 12 innings to score 1000 Test runs.

Donald Bradman (Australia) - 13 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

The former Australian batting machine, Donald Bradman, comes third on this list. He reached his 1000-run mark in just seven matches and 13 innings.

Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 13 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Sri Lankan star batter Kamindu Mendis is fourth on the list. He took eight matches and 13 innings to score 1000 Test runs.

Neil Harvey (Australia) - 14 innings
(Photograph: X)

Australian batting legend Neil Harvey comes fifth on this list. He reached his 1000-run mark in just 10 matches and 14 innings.

