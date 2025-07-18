LOGIN
From Babar Azam to Sabawoon Davizi: 5 players fastest to score 1000 runs in T20Is

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 18, 2025, 17:26 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 17:26 IST

From Babar Azam to Sabawoon Davizi, here's a look at the top five players fastest to score 1000 runs in T20Is. This list also includes Dawid Malan, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and Devon Conway.

Dawid Malan (England) - 24 matches
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Dawid Malan (England) - 24 matches

Former England batter Dawid Malan tops the list of batters fastest to score 1000 runs in T20Is. He achieved this milestone in just 24 matches.

Sabawoon Davizi (Czech Republic) - 24 matches
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Sabawoon Davizi (Czech Republic) - 24 matches

Star batter from Czech Republic Sabawoon Davizi is next on this list. He also took 24 matches to complete his 1000 runs in T20Is.

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (Japan) - 25 matches
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (Japan) - 25 matches

Rising batter from Japan Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming is third on this list. He took 25 matches to complete his 1000-run mark in T20Is. Also, he is one of the best batters in Japan team.

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 26 matches
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 26 matches

Former T20I captain of Pakistan Babar Azam is fourth on this list. He took 26 matches to complete his 1000 runs in T20Is.

Devon Conway (New Zealand) - 29 matches (26 innings)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Devon Conway (New Zealand) - 29 matches (26 innings)

Devon Conway, known for his stylish batting, is fifth on this list. The Blackcaps star player took 26 innings and 29 matches to complete his 1,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

