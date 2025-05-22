Published: May 22, 2025, 20:28 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 20:28 IST
After a heartbreaking exit from IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals would look to take the positives from this season and build a strong team with these five players as their core.
1. Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc has scalped 14 wickets in 11 matches, proving his value as Delhi’s pace leader. His experience allows him to deliver in every phase - powerplay, middle overs, and death making him a crucial asset in the bowling department.
2. Kuldeep Yadav
Left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav has grabbed 13 wickets in 13 matches, maintaining a tidy economy of 6.85. His accuracy and consistency in the middle overs are his vital assets in the T20 setup.
3. Ashutosh Sharma
Ashutosh Sharma has amassed 204 runs in 12 matches with a strike rate of 160. He has proven his worth as a finisher by scoring some quickfire innings during the final few overs.
4. KL Rahul
KL Rahul has scored 504 runs in 12 innings at a blazing strike rate of 148, including a century and three fifties. His versatility to bat in opening as well as middle-order added with sharp wicketkeeping, makes him vital for Delhi.
5. Axar Patel
Axar Patel has shone with his all-round skills, scoring 263 runs at a 167 strike rate and taking five wickets in 12 matches. As captain, he had led Delhi to four consecutive wins during the first half of IPL 2025