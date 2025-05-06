Advertisment
5 Players CSK might release after IPL 2025

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Here's a look at five players Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might release after IPL 2025 MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda and Devon Conway.

Authored by: Aditya Pimpale
1. MS Dhoni

By the time IPL 2026 starts, MS Dhoni will be nearing 46, meaning he will have lost his touch as a player. His IPL 2025 performances have already indicated his drop in form, having come down to bat as low as No.9. He has scored 163 runs in 11 matches and returned to lead the side after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out.

2. Ravichandran Ashwin

It has not been a happy return to the CSK side for Ravichandran Ashwin, having scored 12 runs in seven matches while scalping five wickets. He has failed to justify his price tag of ₹9.75 crore ($1.2mn), questioning his place on the side.

3. Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar has been a shadow of what he was for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL and, like Ashwin, failed to justify his price tag. He has scored 118 runs in six matches and looked clueless when presented with the opportunity to win the match in IPL 2025.

4. Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda could also face the axe if he continues to disappoint for CSK in the IPL 2025. With a return of 31 runs and no wickets for CSK, it is hard to make a case for Hooda to stay in the CSK camp for IPL 2026.

5. Devon Conway

Devon Conway has played in just three matches in IPL 2025 so far and scored 94 runs. With other foreign batters like Dewald Brevis knocking on the door, parting ways with Conway could generate a significant sum for CSK heading into the IPL 2026 auctions.

