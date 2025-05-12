5 player who can replace Virat Kohli in India Test team

1. Sai Sudharshan
A young talent from Chennai, Sai Sudharsan, has impressed everyone in IPL 2025; he even has played a good amount of County Cricket as well. With solid technique and temperament, he could be a reliable option in the middle order.
2. Rajat Patidar
Rajat Patidar has an impressive first-class record of 4738 runs with 13 tons and 26 half-centuries. He has played three Tests for India, but has failed to perform, scoring 63 runs in three games. With consistent chances and backing up he can continue his first class record for the Indian side.
3. Sarfaraz Khan
Sarfaraz did well in the last Ranji Trophy season, which helped him get his first Test call-up in 2024. He made it count by scoring a maiden century against New Zealand. Sarfaraz, who has 317 runs in six Tests so far, can be a good fit when given a longer run.
4. Dhruv Jurel
Right-hand batter from Uttar Pradesh, Dhurv Jurel he has scored 202 runs in six Tests played for India with a highest score of 90 against England in 2024. He has scored over more than 1000 runs in FC cricket with an average of 45.
5. Devdutt Padikkal
Karnataka's left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal could be the man for India in Test cricket. He has shone in the first class as well as Ranji season. Padikkal, who recently played for India on Australia tour, has scored nearly 3K runs in domestic First Class cricket at an average of 41.