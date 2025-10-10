/5 places where owning a car is banned but you can still own a flying jet

While most of us are used to driving cars, some places have taken a different approach. In these unique locations, owning a car is strictly prohibited, yet owning a private jet remains legal. Here's a look at five such places where the rules of transportation are anything but ordinary.
Mackinac Island has banned cars since 1898. The island's steep terrain and historical preservation efforts led to the prohibition of motor vehicles. Today, residents and visitors use bicycles, horse-drawn carriages, and walking as primary modes of transport. However, private aircraft can land at the island's airport, and residents with private jets can access the island via air travel.
Zermatt is another car-free destination, with a ban on all private cars and gasoline vehicles. The town is accessible by train, and electric vehicles are used for local transport. Despite the car ban, the nearest airport is in Sion, and private jet owners can land there and use helicopter services to reach Zermatt.
Sark, a small island in the English Channel, has a long-standing ban on motor vehicles. Residents and visitors use bicycles, horse-drawn carts, and walking for transportation. While the island itself doesn't have an airport, nearby islands with airports allow private jet access, and visitors can reach Sark by ferry or helicopter.
Fire Island is a barrier island off the coast of New York that prohibits private cars. Transportation on the island is limited to walking, biking, and public transit. The island is accessible by ferry from Long Island, and the nearby Long Island MacArthur Airport accommodates private jet arrivals.
Halibut Cove is a remote community in Alaska with no roads or cars. Residents and visitors use boats and walkways to navigate the area. The nearest airport is in Homer, Alaska, where private jets can land, and from there, visitors can reach Halibut Cove by boat.
These unique locations demonstrate that while cars may be banned, alternative forms of transportation, including private jets, are still accessible. Whether for environmental reasons, historical preservation, or logistical challenges, these places have found ways to maintain their charm and exclusivity.