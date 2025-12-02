LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 overseas players who could go for big money at IPL 2026 mini-auction

5 overseas players who could go for big money at IPL 2026 mini-auction

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Dec 02, 2025, 14:51 IST | Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 14:51 IST

With 31 overseas slots up for grabs at the upcoming IPL 2026 mini-auction, here are the five names who could go for huge money.

Liam Livingstone
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Liam Livingstone

English all-rounder Liam Livingstone is bound to go for bonkers money at the December 16 IPL mini-auction. Inconsistent though, the hard-hitter has a reputation for changing the game’s course in an instant with his power hitting, and thus remains on everyone’s wishlist.

Michael Bracewell
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Michael Bracewell

An out-of-the-box name here is New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell. More than a handy lower-order player, a fantastic one in this format, Bracewell could be a perfect fit for several teams, who would likely chase him at the auction table.

Matheesha Pathirana
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Matheesha Pathirana

Since Lasith Malinga’s retirement, Matheesha Pathirana is the lone pacer, barring Jasprit Bumrah, who executes Yorkers like no other, making him a hot pick for all teams. His former IPL side, CSK, is likely to chase him at the auction table.

Jake Fraser-McGurk
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Attacking Aussie opener, Jake Fraser-McGurk, could also be a surprise pick among those touted to go for mad money at the mini-auction. Having already proven his worth, Jake could attract interest from several teams, who wish to add an overseas opener to their squad.

Cameron Green
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Cameron Green

The expected name to gain the most from the upcoming auction is Australia all-rounder Cameron Green. Ticking all boxes, be it for his power-hitting, bowling, sharpness, agility and whatnot, Green could well break the auction record. KKR and CSK - two teams with the most money could likely attain his services.

Trending Photo

From Varun Chakaravarthy to Ashish Nehra, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 100 IPL wickets
5

From Varun Chakaravarthy to Ashish Nehra, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 100 IPL wickets

7 propulsion factors that make BrahMos extraordinarily fast
8

7 propulsion factors that make BrahMos extraordinarily fast

From Sarmat to Avangard: 10 most technologically advanced Russian weapon systems
10

From Sarmat to Avangard: 10 most technologically advanced Russian weapon systems

10 most advanced Russian tanks ranked by armor, firepower, and tech
10

10 most advanced Russian tanks ranked by armor, firepower, and tech

7 most advanced features of India’s BrahMos cruise missile
7

7 most advanced features of India’s BrahMos cruise missile