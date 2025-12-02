/5 overseas players who could go for big money at IPL 2026 mini-auction

With 31 overseas slots up for grabs at the upcoming IPL 2026 mini-auction, here are the five names who could go for huge money.
English all-rounder Liam Livingstone is bound to go for bonkers money at the December 16 IPL mini-auction. Inconsistent though, the hard-hitter has a reputation for changing the game’s course in an instant with his power hitting, and thus remains on everyone’s wishlist.
An out-of-the-box name here is New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell. More than a handy lower-order player, a fantastic one in this format, Bracewell could be a perfect fit for several teams, who would likely chase him at the auction table.
Since Lasith Malinga’s retirement, Matheesha Pathirana is the lone pacer, barring Jasprit Bumrah, who executes Yorkers like no other, making him a hot pick for all teams. His former IPL side, CSK, is likely to chase him at the auction table.
Attacking Aussie opener, Jake Fraser-McGurk, could also be a surprise pick among those touted to go for mad money at the mini-auction. Having already proven his worth, Jake could attract interest from several teams, who wish to add an overseas opener to their squad.
The expected name to gain the most from the upcoming auction is Australia all-rounder Cameron Green. Ticking all boxes, be it for his power-hitting, bowling, sharpness, agility and whatnot, Green could well break the auction record. KKR and CSK - two teams with the most money could likely attain his services.