/5 Overseas Players to Play for CSK and MI in IPL

From ‘Mr Cricket’ Michael Hussey to the recent arrival of 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis, here are 5 legendary overseas players who have played for both CSK and MI. Discover their title wins and how they fared for the IPL's biggest rivals.
One of the most significant contributors to CSK’s success in the IPL, former Australian batter Michael Hussey has played for the two fierce rivals, alongside the Mumbai Indians. With CSK, Hussey won two IPL titles (2010 and 2011) but failed to repeat his heroics for MI during his one-year stint with the franchise.
Easily the most successful yet renowned name on this list is Dwayne Bravo. IPL’s MVP during his prime, Bravo played for Mumbai Indians (MI) in his initial years (2008-2010) before moving to CSK in 2011, where he won three titles (2011, 2018 and 2021).
Bravo’s West Indies teammate and fellow all-rounder Dwayne Smith also represented the two IPL teams, CSK and MI. While he played for MI across two stints (2008 and 2012-13), winning one title in 2013, Smith moved to CSK in 2014 for two seasons, forming a deadly opening stand with Brendon McCullum.
‘Baby AB’ Dewald Brevis is the latest entrant to this list. Since making his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians in 2022, Brevis moved to CSK in the 2025 edition, walking as an injury replacement. He, however, is yet to win his maiden IPL title.
Former New Zealand quick Tim Southee also made the list. Since making his IPL debut in 2011 (for CSK) and winning the IPL title same year, Southee spearheaded Mumbai Indians’ pace attack for two seasons (2016 and 2017), winning one title in 2017.