/5 online platforms to file your ITR for FY 2024–25

Taxpayers now have a variety of trusted platforms to assist with ITR filing, combining ease of use with reliable support. Choose the one that best fits your income structure and preferred level of assistance to ensure smooth and compliant filing.
With the ITR filing deadline fast approaching, a number of secure and efficient online platforms are available to assist taxpayers in submitting their returns correctly and on time. Here are five popular options worth considering:
The official Income Tax Department portal offers a free, step-by-step process for filing ITRs online. It supports e‑verification and direct submission—ideal for most salaried individuals.
A widely used platform, ClearTax supports various taxpayer categories ie. salaried, freelancers, and businesses. It includes form selection, data import from Form 26AS, real-time assistance, and refund tracking.
MyITReturn provides a guided user experience, walking taxpayers through each field. It supports multiple forms and keeps users updated on refund status.
TaxBuddy offers personalised support based on your tax profile. In addition to guidance, services include smart tax planning, refund tracking, and assistance across various ITR forms.
Known for its quick and expert-assisted filing, TaxSpanner caters to individuals, NRIs, self-employed professionals, and small businesses. It also offers audit support for complex cases.