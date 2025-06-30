LOGIN
5 online platforms to file your ITR for FY 2024–25

Tarun Mishra
Tarun Mishra
Published: Jun 30, 2025, 17:17 IST | Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 17:17 IST

Taxpayers now have a variety of trusted platforms to assist with ITR filing, combining ease of use with reliable support. Choose the one that best fits your income structure and preferred level of assistance to ensure smooth and compliant filing.

Top 5 Online Platforms
Top 5 Online Platforms

With the ITR filing deadline fast approaching, a number of secure and efficient online platforms are available to assist taxpayers in submitting their returns correctly and on time. Here are five popular options worth considering:

1. Income Tax India e‑Filing Portal
1. Income Tax India e‑Filing Portal

The official Income Tax Department portal offers a free, step-by-step process for filing ITRs online. It supports e‑verification and direct submission—ideal for most salaried individuals.

2. ClearTax
2. ClearTax

A widely used platform, ClearTax supports various taxpayer categories ie. salaried, freelancers, and businesses. It includes form selection, data import from Form 26AS, real-time assistance, and refund tracking.

3. MyITReturn
3. MyITReturn

MyITReturn provides a guided user experience, walking taxpayers through each field. It supports multiple forms and keeps users updated on refund status.

4. TaxBuddy
4. TaxBuddy

TaxBuddy offers personalised support based on your tax profile. In addition to guidance, services include smart tax planning, refund tracking, and assistance across various ITR forms.

5. TaxSpanner
5. TaxSpanner

Known for its quick and expert-assisted filing, TaxSpanner caters to individuals, NRIs, self-employed professionals, and small businesses. It also offers audit support for complex cases.

Why Use These Platforms?
Why Use These Platforms?

  • Guided workflows simplify form selection and data entry.
  • Form import features reduce manual errors and save time.
  • Expert support helps resolve tax queries and complex filing scenarios.
  • Refund tracking keeps you informed on processing status and timelines.
How to Choose the Right Platform
How to Choose the Right Platform

  • Choose the official portal if you’re comfortable with a straightforward, no-cost option.
  • Opt for platforms like ClearTax or MyITReturn for easier form support and auto-import features.
  • Select TaxBuddy or TaxSpanner if you prefer expert oversight or need help with more complex tax cases.

