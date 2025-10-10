/5 nations that spend $0 on defence and still sleep peacefully

While most countries pour billions into building armies, tanks, and fighter jets, a handful of nations spend nothing, literally $0 on defence. Yet, they remain among the world’s safest and most peaceful places. Here’s how they manage it.
Costa Rica abolished its army in 1948 and redirected its defence funds toward education, healthcare, and environmental protection. Today, it’s known as one of the happiest and most stable nations in Latin America, protected under international treaties and diplomacy rather than weapons.
Despite being a NATO member, Iceland has no standing army. Instead, it relies on its alliance with the United States and other NATO countries for defence. With low crime rates and geographic isolation, the island nation doesn’t need soldiers, just a strong coast guard.
The tiny European principality scrapped its army in 1868 after deciding it was too expensive. Since then, Liechtenstein has relied on Switzerland for military protection. Its neutral status, wealth, and political stability have kept it out of every major conflict for more than 150 years.
Panama abolished its military in 1990 after years of dictatorship and conflict. The country now maintains only a police force and a coast guard. Its peace and security largely rely on U.S. relations and the Panama Canal’s international importance.
Monaco’s defence is handled by France under a long-standing treaty. The tiny, ultra-wealthy nation doesn’t spend a cent on national defence, relying instead on French military protection. With one of the world’s lowest crime rates, Monaco proves money and diplomacy can buy peace.
From Costa Rica to Monaco, these countries prove that peace doesn’t always come from power — sometimes it comes from partnerships, policies, and purpose. In a world where military budgets keep growing, these nations show that security can exist without soldiers.