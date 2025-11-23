LOGIN
5 nail-biting ODI clashes between India and South Africa you can’t forget

Umang Bafna
Published: Nov 23, 2025, 22:13 IST | Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 22:13 IST

As India and South Africa gear up for a three-match ODI series, here’s a quick look at the most nail-biting finishes between the two sides.

India win by 1 run in Jaipur, 2010
India scored 298 and held their nerve in a tense finish as South Africa fell short by just one run. Praveen Kumar and Zaheer Khan bowled tight overs at the end to seal a thrilling win.

India win by 1 run in Johannesburg, 2011
India defended 191 in a low-scoring match, pulling off a dramatic one-run win. Munaf Patel’s four wickets and tight bowling at the death helped India edge South Africa in a tense finish at the Wanderers.

India beat South Africa by 2 runs at Eden Gardens, 1993
India posted 196 and then bowled with discipline to clinch a narrow two-run victory. Anil Kumble and Manoj Prabhakar kept things tight as South Africa struggled to finish the chase in a pressure-filled ending.

South Africa win by 4 runs in Cape Town, 2022
South Africa set a target of 288 and managed to hold off India by four runs. Quinton de Kock’s batting and tight bowling in the last overs helped the hosts secure a close win in the series.

South Africa beat India by 5 runs in Kanpur, 2015
South Africa defended 304 in a tight match as India fell short by five runs. AB de Villiers’ century set up the game, and Kagiso Rabada’s calm final over sealed the result for the visitors.

