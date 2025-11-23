/5 nail-biting ODI clashes between India and South Africa you can’t forget

As India and South Africa gear up for a three-match ODI series, here’s a quick look at the most nail-biting finishes between the two sides.
India scored 298 and held their nerve in a tense finish as South Africa fell short by just one run. Praveen Kumar and Zaheer Khan bowled tight overs at the end to seal a thrilling win.
India defended 191 in a low-scoring match, pulling off a dramatic one-run win. Munaf Patel’s four wickets and tight bowling at the death helped India edge South Africa in a tense finish at the Wanderers.
India posted 196 and then bowled with discipline to clinch a narrow two-run victory. Anil Kumble and Manoj Prabhakar kept things tight as South Africa struggled to finish the chase in a pressure-filled ending.
South Africa set a target of 288 and managed to hold off India by four runs. Quinton de Kock’s batting and tight bowling in the last overs helped the hosts secure a close win in the series.
South Africa defended 304 in a tight match as India fell short by five runs. AB de Villiers’ century set up the game, and Kagiso Rabada’s calm final over sealed the result for the visitors.