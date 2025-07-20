/5 most used and successful fighter jets of all time

First taking to the skies in 1974, the F-16 Fighting Falcon became the backbone of numerous air forces. More than 4,600 have been built, serving in over 25 countries, including the United States, Israel, Greece and South Korea. Its fly-by-wire system made it extraordinarily agile, while its affordability and ease of maintenance appealed to nations seeking a modern multirole fighter. From the Gulf War to more recent operations, the F-16 has flown missions ranging from air superiority to precision strikes. The newest F-16V variant includes advanced radar and avionics, showing how this decades-old design has stayed relevant. Yet in modern conflicts, sheer numbers alone have not guaranteed decisive success: during the 2025 skirmish between India and Pakistan, Pak’s use of F-16s failed to achieve a clear advantage over Indian Air Force jets, highlighting how pilot training, tactics and electronic warfare can outweigh platform legacy.