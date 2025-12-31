/5 Most Successful ODI Teams in 2025, check where Team India ranks

2025 is over, and now we take a look at the five most successful outfits in the One-Day format. Check where Team India ranks on this list.
The Kiwis have the highest win percentage of all teams that played ODI cricket this year – 85%. New Zealand played 20 ODIs this year, winning 17 of those, with three losses, including one against India in the 2025 Champions Trophy Final.
The next team on this list is a surprise: the USA. The associate nation enjoyed tremendous success in One-Dayers this year, winning 10 out of the 12 contested matches, with a win percentage of 83.33.
The third team on this list is an emerging Asian powerhouse, Afghanistan – a team that also tasted tremendous success in limited One-Day outings this year. Although Afghanistan played only six matches, they clinched victory in four of those, with a win percentage of 80.
The top-ranked ODI side, India, sits in fourth place. India won the ICC Champions Trophy this year, which made up for most of their 11 wins out of 14 contested matches in 2025, having a win percentage of 78.57.
Another associate team made it to this list, and this time it’s Scotland. They played 11 ODIs this year, winning four of them and having a win percentage of 63.63.